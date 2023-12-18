The Absolute 'Best Deli' In Nebraska

Christmas is just around the corner. While families around the country scramble to purchase the best holiday hams, turkeys, and cheese side dishes in time for their holiday parties, you can be ahead of the game this year. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best delis across the country, and one Nebraska staple made the list. Be it quality products, stellar service, or out-of-this-world homemade sandwiches, something about this deli makes it stand out from the rest.

According to the list, the best deli in all of Nebraska is none other than the Citta’ Deli located in McCook. Taste of Home praised this deli for its premium and traditional meats, cheeses, sides, deliciously-tempting desserts, and specialty foods.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best deli in the entire state:

"Owners Bill and Jade Lesko dreamed of opening their own New York-style deli, and made it happen in McCook. At Citta’ Deli, find traditional deli offerings like premium meats and cheese sliced to order, stuffed olives, specialty foods and tempting desserts. Hungry for lunch? Try a melty panini or loaded chopped salad."

For a continued list of the best delis across the country visit tasteofhome.com.