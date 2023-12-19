21 Savage Defends Drake's 'Circo Loco' Lyrics About Megan Thee Stallion

“I don’t feel like that was his intention [to diss Megan],” 21 Savage said. “Remember when I said I was telling him to not hold back, people tried to twist that to make it seem like I was talking about that situation.”



“That bar was more of, like, a joke bar than him trying to say something about her," he continued. "But I don’t really like speaking on people’s situations because life be real.”



For those who are unfamiliar with "Circo Loco," Drake raps, "This b***h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling." Later on in the song, he appears to subliminally mention Meg again when he raps "Shorty say she graduated, she ain't learn enough/Play your album, track onе, 'kay, I heard enough." Meg responded to the discourse about the lyrics on social media last year.



"Stop using my shooting for clout b***h ass N****s!" Meg wrote. "Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her."



His lyrics also rubbed her the wrong way because she was still involved with Tory Lanez's trial. The album dropped just a month before Lanez was convicted of shooting Meg in the foot in 2020. Drake never personally addressed Meg or the situation.



