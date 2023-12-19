Experts Urge People Not To Eat Snow - It Could Be Deadly

Those who get to experience snow know the joys of sledding, having a snowball fight, building a snowman, making snow angels, and of course, scooping up some of the white stuff and eating it - as long as there is no yellow near it. However, it turns out that eating snow could be extremely dangerous.

New research has shown that even newly fallen snow can have deadly items in it, like tiny rocks, bacteria, viruses, road salt, and other forms of pollution. It is so dangerous in fact that experts are urging snow lovers to avoid eating any. According to the study, "Seemingly innocent fresh snow can hide small rocks and debris, creating a risk of choking or causing dental damage. These hazards are often invisible to the naked eye, making snow consumption risky. Contrary to popular belief, snow is not always clean and pure. As it falls, it can absorb pollutants from the air, including car exhaust and industrial emissions, posing health risks if ingested."

The report also noted, "Snow can host a variety of microbes, including bacteria and viruses. While many are harmless, there's a risk of encountering pathogens, particularly in areas with animal activity or human presence. Snow in urban or industrial areas may contain traces of harmful chemicals, such as road salts and industrial by-products. These substances can be detrimental to health - especially when ingested."

If you find yourself thirsty and surrounded by some fresh powder this winter, it's best to just find an actual drink somewhere and not risk it by consuming a handful of snow.