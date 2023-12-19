Family Member Reveals Grim Details Amid Celine Dion's Ongoing Health Crisis

Celine Dion's sister recently shared a grim glimpse into the star's life as she continues to battle a "rare," incurable disorder.

According to Daily Mail, the illustrious songstress suffers from stiff person syndrome, an incurable neurological disorder that causes the body to attack its own nerve cells. Her oldest sister, Claudette, recently told sources that the 55-year-old no longer has control over her muscles.

"She's working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard. Our mother always told her, "'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly."' It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."

Just last year, Dion was forced to cancel her world tour as a result of the worsening condition. While the disease is progressing slowly, Claudette revealed that it now has control over the icon's heart and vocal cords, making both singing and mobility more difficult. Amid the discouraging battle, the "My Heart Will Go On" artist received a lot of kind words from fans.

"Some people have lost hope because it's all illness that isn't well known. If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation gets about Celine! People tell us they love her and they're praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes."

The world-renowned performer continues to fight the disease and is working with top researchers to gain control despite little improvement being made so far. There is currently no medicine available to help Dion rid her body of stiff person syndrome as she learns to navigate what this means for her future as an artist.