3 Ohio Roadways Are Among America's Most Hated Highways

Driving can often be a great way to relax and unwind, cruising through back roads and listening to music or your favorite podcasts, but it is not always a pleasant experience. Whether it is roadways that are in desperate need of paving, are littered with potholes, or are simply so highly trafficked that a commute is twice as long as it should be, many drivers have roads that they hate driving on and prefer to avoid if possible.

A report from Gunther Volvo Cars of Daytona Beach, Florida, surveyed 3,000 drivers to determine the "most loathed highways" around the country. While the top three most hated highways in the U.S. are in California, which often makes headlines for its traffic congestion, especially around the holidays, some of the roadways on the list may be surprising.

Three interstates in Ohio made the list. Coming in as the most hated highway in Ohio and ranking No. 19 overall is Interstate 75, with the site indicating many drivers face congestion "particularly around Cincinnati and Toledo." Interstate 71, which connects Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland, and Interstate 70, around Columbus, ranked Nos. 46 and 66, respectively, and also experience traffic.

Check out the full study at gunthervolvocarsdaytona.com to see more of the most hated highways in the country.