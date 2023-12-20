Tennessee Eatery Named The Best Deli In The State

If you're stuck deciding on where to dine for lunch, there's one place that will never let you down: a deli. Whether you want to design your own sandwich, trust the process by sampling an entree straight off the menu, or go light with soup or salad, you're sure to find a meal you'll enjoy.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best deli in all of Tennessee is Mitchell Delicatessen. This longtime favorite in Nashville first opened its doors in 2008 and has been serving up delicious deli dishes ever since, including the bagel and lox breakfast sandwich, BLT, pastrami and Swiss, French dip, the specialty Mitchell Club and much more.

Mitchell Deli is located at 1306 McGavock Pike.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best deli in the Volunteer State:

"Mitchell Delicatessen is a favorite with travelers visiting the Music City for their fresh sandwiches, homemade sweet tea and hearty breakfasts. Many claim that it's the best sandwich they've ever had! Enjoy your sammy outside on a warm, sunny day on their patio."

To see more of the best delis around the country, check out the full list at Taste of Home.