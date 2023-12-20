Desserts, with their endless amount of mouth-watering flavors, offer a sensory experience that triggers euphoria. There are some standout dishes that are able to fulfill all of those irresistible cravings for something sweet more than others.

Love Food published findings from its editorial team’s search to determine the most over-the-top dessert in every state in the U.S.:

“From ice cream sundaes piled high with toppings to truly mammoth cakes, outrageously flavored donuts and indulgent treats that cost a small fortune, there are some truly astounding desserts being whipped up all over America. Some look relatively normal but marry unusual flavors, while others simply must be seen (and tasted) to be believed. We’ve sought out the most extravagant dessert in every U.S. state, based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades and the first-hand experience of our team.”

In Nevada, the top most exaggerated yet equally as delicious dessert is the Cotton Candy Burrito from Creamberry in Las Vegas:

“What’s more interesting than a regular burrito? Why, one made from cotton candy, of course! At Creamberry the usual savory ingredients are swapped for sweet ones. That means an outer burrito shell made from pure cotton candy (dentists, look away now) is filled with rolls of ice cream and a shimmering selection of out-there toppings, from gummy bears and Reese’s Pieces to Rainbow Sour Belts and crispy bacon bits.”