Man Arrested For Throwing Girlfriend Off Cliff After Denied Proposal

A Turkish man was arrested months after throwing his girlfriend more than 100 feet off a cliff to her death following a denied marriage proposal, the New York Post reports.

Nizamettin Gursu was charged in the death of Yesim Demir five months after she plummeted off a cliff in Canakkale in July. Gursu claimed that Demir had said "yes" and fell off the cliff when he was grabbing celebratory food and drinks from his car.

Police, however, found the ring Gursu claimed to have given Demir in a box inside his pocket during an investigation into the alleged incident. Shattered glasses and a broken music speaker consistent with a physical altercation.

Additionally, the victim's family told police that she intended to breakup with Gursu and wouldn't have accepted a proposal.