Man Arrested For Throwing Girlfriend Off Cliff After Denied Proposal
By Jason Hall
December 21, 2023
A Turkish man was arrested months after throwing his girlfriend more than 100 feet off a cliff to her death following a denied marriage proposal, the New York Post reports.
Nizamettin Gursu was charged in the death of Yesim Demir five months after she plummeted off a cliff in Canakkale in July. Gursu claimed that Demir had said "yes" and fell off the cliff when he was grabbing celebratory food and drinks from his car.
Police, however, found the ring Gursu claimed to have given Demir in a box inside his pocket during an investigation into the alleged incident. Shattered glasses and a broken music speaker consistent with a physical altercation.
Additionally, the victim's family told police that she intended to breakup with Gursu and wouldn't have accepted a proposal.
Erkek arkadaşı Nizamettin Gürsu ile birlikte Bozcaada'da gün batımını seyretmeye giden Yeşim Demir, burada düşerek hayatını kaybetmişti... Olayla ilgili soruşturmada yeni bir gelişme yaşandı ve Nizamettin Gürsu, "Kasten öldürme" suçundan tutuklandı.https://t.co/N8JVgTXZgK pic.twitter.com/tXpt71gBbG— Hürriyet.com.tr (@Hurriyet) December 19, 2023
Demir also reportedly suffered from panic attacks and wouldn't willingly go near the edge of a cliff, according to her family. Gursu reportedly played the role of heartbroken fiancé following Demir's death while speaking to police.
“We chose it to have a romantic memory after the proposal. We drank some alcohol. Everything happened at once. She lost her balance and fell down,” Gursu said months before his arrest via the New York Post.
Gursu's arrest took place after Demir's family filed a complaint against him. Demir initially survived, but later succumbed to injuries sustained in the 104-foot fall.
Gursu remains in custody pending an upcoming trial for the alleged incident.