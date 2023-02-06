Soccer Star Christian Atsu Trapped After Turkish Earthquake

By Jason Hall

February 6, 2023

Newcastle United Training Session
Photo: Getty Images

Soccer star Christian Atsu is reportedly trapped "under rubble" following massive earthquakes in southeastern Turkey Monday (February 6) morning.

Atsu, 31, of Ghana, who plays for Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Lig, was reportedly with the team when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the area and, along with the club's sporting director, Taner Savut, is trapped "under the rubble," according to Turkish media reports via the Independent.

"“Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut and Cristian Atsu were left under the rubble. Search and rescue teams are looking for two names," VOLE reporter Yağız Sabuncuoğlu wrote in a translated tweet.

Atsu signed with Hatayspor as part of a one-year contract with an option for an additional year in September 2022. The Ghanan winger had previously spent his senior career with several clubs full-time including Porto of the Portuguese Primeira Liga, as well as Chelsea and Newcastle United of the English Premier League.

At least 2,452 people are reported to have been killed in relation to the two earthquakes reported in both Turkey and northern Syria as of Monday morning, according to the latest death toll shared by NBC News Monday afternoon. Turkey's disaster and emergency management office reports at least 1,541 deaths, 9,733 injuries and 3,471 buildings collapsed in the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.