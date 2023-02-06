Soccer Star Christian Atsu Trapped After Turkish Earthquake

Soccer star Christian Atsu is reportedly trapped "under rubble" following massive earthquakes in southeastern Turkey Monday (February 6) morning.

Atsu, 31, of Ghana, who plays for Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Lig, was reportedly with the team when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the area and, along with the club's sporting director, Taner Savut, is trapped "under the rubble," according to Turkish media reports via the Independent.

"“Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut and Cristian Atsu were left under the rubble. Search and rescue teams are looking for two names," VOLE reporter Yağız Sabuncuoğlu wrote in a translated tweet.

Atsu signed with Hatayspor as part of a one-year contract with an option for an additional year in September 2022. The Ghanan winger had previously spent his senior career with several clubs full-time including Porto of the Portuguese Primeira Liga, as well as Chelsea and Newcastle United of the English Premier League.

At least 2,452 people are reported to have been killed in relation to the two earthquakes reported in both Turkey and northern Syria as of Monday morning, according to the latest death toll shared by NBC News Monday afternoon. Turkey's disaster and emergency management office reports at least 1,541 deaths, 9,733 injuries and 3,471 buildings collapsed in the country.