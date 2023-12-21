Driving can often be a great way to relax and unwind, cruising through back roads and listening to music or your favorite podcasts, but it is not always a pleasant experience. Whether it is roadways that are in desperate need of paving, are littered with potholes, or are simply so highly trafficked that a commute is twice as long as it should be, many drivers have roads that they hate driving on and prefer to avoid if possible.

A report from Gunther Volvo Cars of Daytona Beach, Florida, surveyed 3,000 drivers to determine the "most loathed highways" around the country. While the top three most hated highways in the U.S. are in California, which often makes headlines for its traffic congestion, especially around the holidays, some of the roadways on the list may be surprising.

Two interstates in Tennessee made the list. Coming in as the most hated highway in the Volunteer State and ranking No. 52 overall is Interstate 24, with the site indicating that the roadway faces a lot of congestion "especially in the Chattanooga and Nashville areas." The second most hated highway in the state is I-40, ranking No. 88 overall. According to the site, "particularly around Nashville and Memphis, this interstate is known for traffic jams."

Check out the full study at gunthervolvocarsdaytona.com to see more of the most hated highways in the country.