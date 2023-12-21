Watch Måneskin Cover Oasis Classic During Tour Finale

By Katrina Nattress

December 21, 2023

Maneskin Perform At The 3Arena Dublin
Photo: Redferns

Måneskin recently wrapped up their RUSH! world tour in Manchester, England, and couldn't pass up the opportunity to cover Oasis in the band's hometown.

Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi performed an acoustic rendition of "Don't Look Back In Anger."  “This f***ing city gave birth to a lot of very, very good artists,” the singer said before they began. “But there’s one in particular which is pretty nice. We’re sure that if one day [they] see this cover, they’re gonna think it’s f***ing trash, but we're gonna do it anyway.”

When Raggi began playing the opening riff, the audience erupted in cheers and enthusiastically sang along to every word.

Måneskin was touring in support of their sophomore album RUSH!, which included their first-ever North American arena tour. Watch fan-shot footage of the cover and check out the full setlist below.

Måneskin Manchester Arena 12/19/23 Setlist

Don’t Wanna Sleep

Gossip

Zitti e Buoni

Honey (Are U Coming?)

Supermodel

Caroline

Beggin’

The Driver

For Your Love

Valentine

Gasoline

Trastevere (acoustic)

Don’t Look Back in Anger (acoustic, Oasis cover)

Basso e Batteria

I Wanna Be Your Slave

Mammamia

Off My Face

In Nome Del Padre

Bla Bla Bla

Kool Kids

ENCORE

Thomas guitar solo

The Loneliest

I Wanna Be Your Slave

Måneskin
