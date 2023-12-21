Watch Måneskin Cover Oasis Classic During Tour Finale

Måneskin recently wrapped up their RUSH! world tour in Manchester, England, and couldn't pass up the opportunity to cover Oasis in the band's hometown.

Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi performed an acoustic rendition of "Don't Look Back In Anger." “This f***ing city gave birth to a lot of very, very good artists,” the singer said before they began. “But there’s one in particular which is pretty nice. We’re sure that if one day [they] see this cover, they’re gonna think it’s f***ing trash, but we're gonna do it anyway.”

When Raggi began playing the opening riff, the audience erupted in cheers and enthusiastically sang along to every word.

Måneskin was touring in support of their sophomore album RUSH!, which included their first-ever North American arena tour. Watch fan-shot footage of the cover and check out the full setlist below.