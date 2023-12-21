Young Guru Shoots Down Dame Dash’s Claim That JAY-Z Stole Songs
By Tony M. Centeno
December 21, 2023
Young Guru is coming to JAY Z's defense after Dame Dash made some outlandish accusations about Hov's past strategies.
Earlier this week, "The GAUDS Show" released its latest episode featuring Dame Dash. During their conversation, the former Roc-a-Fella Records executive asserted that JAY-Z had a pattern of jumping on a record when it was bubbling on the airwaves and performing as if it was his own.
“Jay had a strategy of once somebody’s record was hot, jumping on it, and then it would be like it was his record,” Dash said. “And that’s f**ked up.”
Once Hov's trusted producer Young Guru heard that, he immediately shut those claims down.
1. Jay got “I just want to love you” directly from Pharrell and made the song from scratch. Sparks says a Rick James hook.
2. “Can I get” was Irv’s idea, literally said “Jay get on this record but please keep JA”
"CAP on this narrative that jay STEALS songs," Guru wrote on X f.k.a. Twitter. "1. Jay got 'I just want to love you' directly from Pharrell and made the song from scratch. Sparks says a Rick James hook. 2. “Can I get” was Irv’s idea, literally said 'Jay get on this record but please keep JA.' I love you OG but nah."
Dame claimed Hov and Pharrell's "I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)" was initially Omillio Sparks' record and "Can I Get A..." was originally Ja Rule's song. However, Guru offered more insight that negated Dash's claims. Elsewhere in the conversation, Dash also praised Cam'ron for removing JAY-Z's verse from the remix to his hit "Oh Boy." Cam reflected on that decision on Million Dollaz Worth of Game last year and said he regretted not keeping the song.
“Looking back on it I should’ve," Cam said. "’Cause s**t, I could’ve got some money. He erased my verse. I did a song for Peedi Crakk, and he erased my verse and threw it out, so I was like I’ma erase his verse.”
Watch the full interview with Dame Dash on "The GAUDS Show" below.