Bring Me The Horizon Part Ways With Longtime Member
By Katrina Nattress
December 22, 2023
Bring Me The Horizon have parted ways with keyboardist Jordan Fish. The band shared the news on social media.
"Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish," they wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January."
Fish, who's been in the band for more than a decade, responded to the statement in his own X post.
"I’m really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together," he wrote. "I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I’m excited to start this next chapter in my career."
The announcement comes after Fish was absent from Bring Me The Horizon's recent shows in Asia. See both statements below.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Bring Me The Horizon's upcoming album POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, which was supposed to come out in September. In August, Oli Sykes shared the "bad news" that they had to postpone its release. The band has yet to announce its new release date.