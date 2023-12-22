Weirdest Dish In Nevada Non-Nevadans Don’t Know

When we're used to something, it becomes familiar, no matter how unusual it may be.

Love Food published an article about every U.S. state's weirdest dish that anyone who doesn't live there won't understand at all:

"Built on a mish-mash of home-grown recipes and culinary influences from all over the world, American cuisine is creative and colorful, with endless regional specialties. But while every state has its famous dishes, there are some foods that you need to have grown up with to truly understand. From Alaskan ice cream made with reindeer fat to a Southwestern 'pie' thrown together inside a packet of Fritos, these are the most unusual delicacies you'll find across the USA. Remember: just because some people might see them as weird, it doesn't make them any less delicious!"

The less than popular food that Nevadans are known for loving is the cotton candy burrito:

"Created in Las Vegas (where else?), the cotton candy burrito is a hyper-sweet, hyper-colorful snack that’s sure to appeal to lovers of all things unicorn-inspired. Packed to bursting with your choice of ice cream, as well as tasty toppings like sprinkles, gummy bears, and M&M’s, the frosty burrito comes wrapped up in layers of blue, pink, and yellow–hued cotton candy, making it the most Instagrammable treat around. For the mother of all sugar rushes, head to Creamberry, the ice cream parlor where it all began."