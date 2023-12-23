Bowen Yang, Ariana Grande's co-star in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation, recently spilled the beans about Ariana's highly anticipated seventh studio album, known as #AG7. Overflowing with excitement, Yang couldn't contain his enthusiasm as he shared a sneak peek into the musical masterpiece.

In a confession that is sure to send fans into a frenzy, Yang expressed that #AG7 is a treasure trove of "bops" that will leave everyone "gagged." His words painted a vivid picture of an album that transcends expectations, promising an eclectic mix of musical gems. Yang's insider perspective hinted at the collaboration between Ariana and superstar producer Max Martin, suggesting a dynamic partnership that resulted in an extraordinary musical experience.

The tantalizing teaser left fans on the edge of their seats, eager to unravel the sonic wonders Ariana Grande has in store for them. In fact, Ariana herself recently made it clear that no teasers for her new music will be coming from her, so with Bowen Yang's endorsement and the promise of killer performances, anticipation for #AG7 soared to new heights.

As the buzz surrounding Ariana's seventh studio album continues to build, fans can't help but speculate about the magic and innovation that awaits them. With the combination of Ariana's powerhouse vocals and the creative synergy with Max Martin, #AG7 is poised to be a groundbreaking chapter in the artist's illustrious musical journey.