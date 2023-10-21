Ariana Grande Celebrates Milestone Anniversary Fans Weren't Expecting

Vocalist and actress Ariana Grande is celebrating an important milestone in her life. That is, it is her one-year anniversary of being blonde!

On Friday, the 30-year-old talented performer posted about her "blondieversary" on her Instagram story with a throwback mirror selfie of her completing the bleaching process 365 days ago, marking the date in style. The authentic image shows Grande in a cheerful mood with foils still in her locks. Of course, she made sure to give credit to Francesco De Chiara, her London-based hair colorist, who had initially lightened her hair in the photo, writing "Before @frankhaircolour."

Ariana's hair journey has been quite the topic of discussion throughout the entirety of her entertainment career.

Nobody can forget her iconic fiery red locks in Victorious or her signature high ponytail as a brunette.

While Ariana had experimented with blonde hair beginning in 2018, her 2022 transformation was a significant change.

The honey-blonde look was adopted for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation, announced by director Jon M. Chu in November 2021. Ariana is set to star alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical adaptation, adding another highlight to her ever-evolving career.