Ariana Grande Celebrates Milestone Anniversary Fans Weren't Expecting

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

October 21, 2023

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - GRAMMY Charities Signings Day 4
Photo: Getty Images

Vocalist and actress Ariana Grande is celebrating an important milestone in her life. That is, it is her one-year anniversary of being blonde!

On Friday, the 30-year-old talented performer posted about her "blondieversary" on her Instagram story with a throwback mirror selfie of her completing the bleaching process 365 days ago, marking the date in style. The authentic image shows Grande in a cheerful mood with foils still in her locks. Of course, she made sure to give credit to Francesco De Chiara, her London-based hair colorist, who had initially lightened her hair in the photo, writing "Before @frankhaircolour."

Ariana's hair journey has been quite the topic of discussion throughout the entirety of her entertainment career.

Nobody can forget her iconic fiery red locks in Victorious or her signature high ponytail as a brunette.

While Ariana had experimented with blonde hair beginning in 2018, her 2022 transformation was a significant change.

The honey-blonde look was adopted for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation, announced by director Jon M. Chu in November 2021. Ariana is set to star alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical adaptation, adding another highlight to her ever-evolving career.

Ariana Grande
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.