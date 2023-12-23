Texas Quarterback Makes Transfer Decision Before CFB Playoff

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Maalik Murphy announced his commitment to transfer to Duke in a post shared on his Instagram account Saturday (December 23) morning.

"This time around I'ma make it clear. 106% Committed," Murphy wrote in the caption along with a graphic that included images of himself in a Duke uniform.

Murphy's announcement came 10 days after he initially revealed his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal and nine days before the Longhorns face the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl semifinal on January 1, 2024.

"I hate it, I hate it," Murphy told ESPN earlier this month. "I'm super invested in this team. Everything that we've done along the way and all the work we've put in together. It's hard to walk away, especially at this point during the season."