Trevor Lawrence's Injury Status Determined

By Jason Hall

December 23, 2023

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Photo: Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has reportedly cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is expected to start in Sunday's (December 24) game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe reported on Saturday (December 23).

"Source: #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will travel to Tampa with his team. A significant development," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

"Trevor Lawrence set to play tomorrow vs. Bucs. Huge game ahead for Jaguars in AFC South race. Lawrence has had a few scares this year but still hasn’t missed a NFL start," Wolfe added.

Lawrence was questionable for Sunday's game after suffering a concussion in the Jaguars' Week 15 loss to Baltimore, having played despite suffering an ankle injury just days prior. The former No. 1 overall pick has started in 48 consecutive games since making his NFL debut in 2021.

Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Friday (December 22) that Lawrence would need to be cleared before traveling with the team to Tampa. The third-year quarterback has thrown for 3,525 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 324 of 492 passing, while leading the Jaguars to an 8-6 record as a starter.

Veteran backup C.J. Beathard, who took over in Lawrence's absence during the Jaguars' Week 14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, is currently dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.