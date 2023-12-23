Trevor Lawrence's Injury Status Determined

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has reportedly cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is expected to start in Sunday's (December 24) game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe reported on Saturday (December 23).

"Source: #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will travel to Tampa with his team. A significant development," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

"Trevor Lawrence set to play tomorrow vs. Bucs. Huge game ahead for Jaguars in AFC South race. Lawrence has had a few scares this year but still hasn’t missed a NFL start," Wolfe added.