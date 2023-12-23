Trevor Lawrence's Injury Status Determined
By Jason Hall
December 23, 2023
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has reportedly cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is expected to start in Sunday's (December 24) game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe reported on Saturday (December 23).
"Source: #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and will travel to Tampa with his team. A significant development," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
"Trevor Lawrence set to play tomorrow vs. Bucs. Huge game ahead for Jaguars in AFC South race. Lawrence has had a few scares this year but still hasn’t missed a NFL start," Wolfe added.
Trevor Lawrence set to play tomorrow vs. Bucs. Huge game ahead for Jaguars in AFC South race.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 23, 2023
Lawrence has had a few scares this year but still hasn’t missed a NFL start. https://t.co/NDoetVyPOU
Lawrence was questionable for Sunday's game after suffering a concussion in the Jaguars' Week 15 loss to Baltimore, having played despite suffering an ankle injury just days prior. The former No. 1 overall pick has started in 48 consecutive games since making his NFL debut in 2021.
Head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Friday (December 22) that Lawrence would need to be cleared before traveling with the team to Tampa. The third-year quarterback has thrown for 3,525 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 324 of 492 passing, while leading the Jaguars to an 8-6 record as a starter.
Veteran backup C.J. Beathard, who took over in Lawrence's absence during the Jaguars' Week 14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, is currently dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.