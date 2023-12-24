Comedian Neel Nanda Dead At 32

By Jason Hall

December 24, 2023

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 15
Photo: Getty Images

Popular stand-up comedian Neel Nanda has reportedly died at the age of 32, according to posts shared by several colleagues and venues on Saturday (December 23).

"It is with a very heavy heart we say good bye to comedy great, Neel Nanda. Absolutely shocked by the news. Such a positive force for comedy and a huge loss to our community. Rest in Peace Neel. Thank you for gracing our stage and piano, a great headliner, gone too soon," the Port Comedy Club in Baltmore wrote in an Instagram post.

Nanda, an Atlanta native born to Indian immigrant parents, hosted the weekly show 'Unnecessary Evil' at the Westside Comedy Theater in Los Angeles and made appearances on the Comedy Central series 'Adam Devine's House Party' and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' the latter of which he referred to as his greatest achievement.

"I’ve always wanted to do a set on late night, and ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ was my first choice. So the fact that it came together kind of blew my mind,” Nanda explained to VCReporter. “I’ve performed on other networks like Comedy Central, Hulu, Viceland, etc., but Jimmy Kimmel was the first place I performed where my parents were a fan of the host."

No additional details regarding Nanda's death were made available as of Sunday (December 24).

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.