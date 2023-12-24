Comedian Neel Nanda Dead At 32

Popular stand-up comedian Neel Nanda has reportedly died at the age of 32, according to posts shared by several colleagues and venues on Saturday (December 23).

"It is with a very heavy heart we say good bye to comedy great, Neel Nanda. Absolutely shocked by the news. Such a positive force for comedy and a huge loss to our community. Rest in Peace Neel. Thank you for gracing our stage and piano, a great headliner, gone too soon," the Port Comedy Club in Baltmore wrote in an Instagram post.

Nanda, an Atlanta native born to Indian immigrant parents, hosted the weekly show 'Unnecessary Evil' at the Westside Comedy Theater in Los Angeles and made appearances on the Comedy Central series 'Adam Devine's House Party' and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' the latter of which he referred to as his greatest achievement.