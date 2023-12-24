Comedian Neel Nanda Dead At 32
By Jason Hall
December 24, 2023
Popular stand-up comedian Neel Nanda has reportedly died at the age of 32, according to posts shared by several colleagues and venues on Saturday (December 23).
"It is with a very heavy heart we say good bye to comedy great, Neel Nanda. Absolutely shocked by the news. Such a positive force for comedy and a huge loss to our community. Rest in Peace Neel. Thank you for gracing our stage and piano, a great headliner, gone too soon," the Port Comedy Club in Baltmore wrote in an Instagram post.
Nanda, an Atlanta native born to Indian immigrant parents, hosted the weekly show 'Unnecessary Evil' at the Westside Comedy Theater in Los Angeles and made appearances on the Comedy Central series 'Adam Devine's House Party' and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' the latter of which he referred to as his greatest achievement.
"I’ve always wanted to do a set on late night, and ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ was my first choice. So the fact that it came together kind of blew my mind,” Nanda explained to VCReporter. “I’ve performed on other networks like Comedy Central, Hulu, Viceland, etc., but Jimmy Kimmel was the first place I performed where my parents were a fan of the host."
No additional details regarding Nanda's death were made available as of Sunday (December 24).