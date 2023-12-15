Comedian Kenny DeForest Dead At 37

Comedian Kenny DeForest died Wednesday (December 14) at the age of 37 from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle e-bike accident six days prior, Deadline.com reports.

DeForest is suspected to have somehow crashed the e-bike at the Rogers Avenue and Sterling Pike intersection near Brooklyn's Prospect Park, according to an EMS report and discussions between his family and a crossing guard. Family and friends initially believed the 37-year-old was hit by a car while riding the bike before learning more information, friend and fellow comedian Ryan Beck clarified in a statement to Deadline.com.

“We’ve learned more information today from an EMS report," Beck said. "Kenny was on an e-bike and crashed. I spoke with crossing guards at the area today, and am still in search of more information. There is no police report because it was not a hit and run as first understood.”

Beck initially announced DeForest's death in a GoFundMe page launched to help the comedian's family with medical bills after the accident occurred. DeForest reportedly "underwent neurological surgery to remove a piece of his skull and relieve pressure from a brain bleed at Kings County Hospital" on December 8, according to Beck.

“Kenny died on Wednesday December 13th at Kings County Hospital surrounded by his parents, family, and friends,” Beck wrote. “Kenny’s final moments included some of his favorite songs, stories of his childhood, and memories of his extensive positivity and joy for life.”

“He was a tremendous person and comedian,” Beck told Deadline. “All of us in the New York comedy scene are truly devastated.”

DeForest made appearances on Comedy Central, 'Late Night with Seth Meyers,' 'The Late Late Show with James Corden,' the HBO comedy-drama series 'Crashing' and TruTV sketch-comedy series 'Friends of the People' and was named one of Comedy Central's 'Funniest People to Watch in 2015.