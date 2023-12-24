Jets Make Decision On Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas' Future

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed that head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas will return in 2024.

“My decision is to keep them,” Johnson said during an exclusive interview with the New York Post before Sunday's (December 24) game against the Washington Commanders. “I think we’ve had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces.”

The Jets enter Sunday's game with a 5-9 record, having officially been eliminated from the playoffs with last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins, missing the postseason for the 13th consecutive year. New York had high expectations entering the 2023 NFL season after acquiring four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury four plays into the season.

Former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson struggled in Rodgers' absence and the Jets were forced to start their fourth quarterback, Trevor Siemian, on Sunday.

The 2024 season will be decisive for the Saleh-Douglas regime with Rodgers, 40, claiming he'll be ready to return from injury.

“Just to keep the continuity going with Aaron and the team we’ve got,” Johnson told the Post while addressing his decision to bring back Saleh and Douglas in 2024. “Like I said a year ago, we need a quarterback. We had a quarterback for four plays. Since then we haven’t been able to replace him. If we have a good quarterback, it makes everybody’s job easier. It makes the line better, the receivers better.”