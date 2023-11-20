Jets' Expected Starting QB Revealed
By Jason Hall
November 20, 2023
The New York Jets are reportedly expected to start Tim Boyle at quarterback over Zach Wilson in their Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Friday (November 24), sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (November 20).
"A new QB in NY: Jets will start QB Tim Boyle vs the Dolphins on Friday, per source," Schefter wrote on his X account.
Veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was signed in November shortly after Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury, will serve as the team's backup, but Wilson will also be active for Friday's game. Boyle replaced Wilson in the third quarter of Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, though head coach Robert Saleh was noncommittal during his postgame press conference when asked about who he would start moving forward.
"Like I told Zach on the sideline, it's not just him," Saleh said via ESPN. "It's easy to point the finger at the quarterback, but it's pretty easy to see. You've got missed protections, you've got dropped balls, you've got missed routes. Now, obviously, he has to get better. There are things he could've done a lot better, but it's everyone right now."
Wilson threw for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 7 of 15 passing before being pulled from the game. The former No. 2 overall pick has thrown for 1,944 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions since taking over for Rodgers in Week 1.
Boyle threw for 33 yards and one interception on 7 of 14 passing during Sunday's loss.