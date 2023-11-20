Jets' Expected Starting QB Revealed

The New York Jets are reportedly expected to start Tim Boyle at quarterback over Zach Wilson in their Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Friday (November 24), sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday (November 20).

"A new QB in NY: Jets will start QB Tim Boyle vs the Dolphins on Friday, per source," Schefter wrote on his X account.

Veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was signed in November shortly after Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury, will serve as the team's backup, but Wilson will also be active for Friday's game. Boyle replaced Wilson in the third quarter of Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, though head coach Robert Saleh was noncommittal during his postgame press conference when asked about who he would start moving forward.