KISS Announce First Avatar Shows

KISS played their final show on December 2 at Madison Square Garden, but it won't be the last time fans will be able to see the band take the stage.

At the end of the show, KISS surprised the audience by announcing they'd continue their legacy as avatars and previewed what the future held with an avatar performance of "God Gave Rock and Roll to You."

Now, we have a date for the first avatar shows...or a year, at least: 2027.

The band shared a teaser video on YouTube with a description that reads “50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making.”

“We can be forever young and forever iconic by taking us to places we’ve never dreamed of before,” Gene Simmons said in a statement about the avatars, which were created by George Lucas’ visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic. “The technology is going to make Paul [Stanley] jump higher than he’s ever done before.”

“What we’ve accomplished has been amazing, but it’s not enough," Stanley added. "The band deserves to live on because the band is bigger than we are … It’s exciting for us to go the next step and see KISS immortalized. I mean, we’ve spent 50 years building it to this point. And by working with ILM and working with Pophouse, we’re all sharing this vision of taking KISS to a completely different level beyond being just a music band. And we’ve always thought of ourselves as more than just a music band.”

The avatars will stand at 8-feet tall and possess super powers like flying and breathing fire. The shows will be in partnership with Pophouse Entertainment Group, which put on the virtual ABBA Voyage.

Watch the avatar teaser video below.