Gene Simmons Updates Fans On Future Of KISS After Final Concert

KISS will perform their last show ever on December 2, but this is certainly not the end of the road for the rock legends. According to Consequence of Sound, Gene Simmons recently assured fans that the band would be working on multiple projects after their last concert and well into next year. The bassist and co-lead singer spoke with 519 Magazine regarding the future of KISS, affirming that many creative ventures are currently in the works.

“This tour is the end of the road for the band, not the brand. KISS is a universe of its own — movies, merchandise, maybe even Broadway. The band will end, but the KISS experience… it’s immortal.”

Simmons revealed future plans for a potential KISS cruise, a cartoon show, a Netflix biopic, and more!

“KISS will continue. There’s a KISS museum in Las Vegas at the Rio called KISS World, and oh my goodness, we have KISS cruises, a movie coming out, and we’re working on a cartoon show, a lot of stuff. And of course, all the fun toys and games that will continue.”

The band also plans to have actors portray them in traveling shows around the world.

“The KISS show will live on in different ways. Yes, that’s being planned. There will also be four to ten different traveling shows. So, you’ll be able to be in Japan and have Japanese actors, and musicians being us, and at the same time you could go to Vegas or New York or London.”

Information regarding the exact dates for all future events mentioned above has yet to be confirmed. Fans can catch KISS in Winnipeg for their next performance on Wednesday night (November 15).