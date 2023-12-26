A new glimpse of the highly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux has been revealed.

Director Todd Phillips revealed new photos of Harley Quinn and the Joker in his highly-anticipated film starring Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz and Brendan Gleeson. Joker: Folie à Deux, aiming for a 2024 release, serves as a sequel to the Joker movie that released in 2019, though many details about the plot remain under wraps.

“Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024,” Phillips captioned his Instagram post on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25), adding the hashtag Joker 2. The first image appears to show Phoenix, as Arthur Fleck, behind bars, and the second photo shows Gaga gazing at the Joker. More than 1,600 Instagram users, as of publication time on Tuesday (December 26), dropped eager comments as they await additional details about the forthcoming film.

Gaga has previously shared sneak peeks, including a photo teasing her role as Harley Quinn earlier this year that she captioned on Instagram, “That’s a wrap.” She included a few emojis before signing it, “X, Harleen.” Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to make its debut on October 4, 2024. See the photos Phillips shared here: