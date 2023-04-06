Lady Gaga Celebrates Wrapping 'Joker 2' Filming With Haunting New Photo

The film's director Todd Phillips shared the same photo on Instagram as well as a new look at Phoenix's iconic white face, blood-red smile and nose and blue diamonds painted around his eyes.

"That's a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together."

Gaga previously gave fans their first look at the intense relationship between Harley and Arthur, sharing a photo from set of the pair up close and staring at each other, with a wild look in Gaga's eyes. The film's title Folie à Deux is known as shared psychosis, pointing to how their relationship may unfold on the big screen.

Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to be released October 4, 2024.