Paramore Wipes Social Media, Deletes Website

Paramore is ending the year in a mysterious way. On Tuesday (December 26), the band wiped their Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts clean, and their website got deleted too. Oddly enough, Paramore's Facebook page still shows posts; however, the profile picture is gone.

So what does it all mean?!

Usually when bands do this, it signifies the beginning of a new era, and in August Hayley Williams revealed they were in the studio, but in a more recent interview with Uproxx the band admitted there was some uncertainty regarding to their future. As Loudwire points out, Paramore shared an excerpt from the feature on Instagram Story on December 14, which raised eyebrows:

Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close. They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty.

Perhaps the band is shopping new labels for their next album? Whatever the case is, one thing is for certain. They're playing iHeartRadio ALTer EGO next month!

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO 2024 will take place on January 13th and will also include performances from The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband and The Last Dinner Party. The show will once again be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally syndicated "The Woody Show."

Fans across the country will be able to listen to this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO live as the show will be broadcast across iHeartRadio alternative and rock stations across the country, and on the free iHeartRadio app.