Hayley Williams Gives Update On Paramore's Future After Ending Tour Early

Earlier this month, Paramore abruptly ended their North American tour after Hayley Williams developed a lung infection. The singer apologized for the disappointing news, and now she's back with an exciting update for fans. Williams took to Discord to let fans know the band was back in the studio.

“We’ve been off the road for a couple weeks now… mainly in LA. Thankfully got some down time but we put some work in too,” she wrote. “It felt good to get back into a studio. More of that once we get home to Nashville.”

“Zac Taylor and I just want to get back to making things," she added. We’ve been craving that for a while now. Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process.”

Williams went on to discuss her illness, writing: “I can hardly believe I don’t cough all day and night anymore. My stomach is still f**ked from 10 kinds of medication… I’m just happy to be resting more."

Paramore were on tour supporting their recently released sixth album This Is Why, which was their first in nearly six years. From the sounds of it, we won't have to wait so long for its follow-up. See Williams' message below.