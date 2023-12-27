Florida Woman Arrested For Allegedly Striking Boyfriend With Christmas Tree

A Florida woman is facing charges after authorities claim she attacked her boyfriend with a Christmas tree. Police arrested 20-year-old Miracle Rivera in connection to an incident that unfolded around 3:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News.

Police said Rivera was arguing with the victim over his alleged infidelity in their St. Petersburg home, where the alleged attack happened. Officers confirmed the suspect and victim were in a romantic relationship and had been living together for over two years.

As the boyfriend walked away from the verbal dispute, Rivera followed him into the living room and lifted a Christmas tree, officials wrote. The suspect started striking the victim multiple times with the tree as he was lying on the couch, leaving him with several minor scratches on his upper body and arms, the affidavit reads.

Rivera was booked into Pinellas County Jail for domestic battery, a misdemeanor charge. According to online jail records, she was released from custody on Christmas Day.

Earlier this year, another Florida woman was arrested for attempted murder after she was accused of stabbing her boyfriend over alleged infidelity.