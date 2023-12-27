Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Opens Up About 'Challenging' Solo Career

Chris Shiflett has been playing guitar for the Foo Fighters since 1999, so even though his solo career began in 2017, he's still getting used to being a frontman.

In a new interview, Shiflett confessed that being the center of attention has proved to be "challenging."

“Guitar playing is my comfort zone,” he admitted. “To be the singer and then also have to talk to the crowd, I had to work at that. What you realize is that people want to have a good time. They’ve hired a sitter, bought tickets, bought a few drinks, maybe bought a t-shirt, they’ve invested in the evening.”

“So that’s my job up on stage, to provide them with a good time,” he continued. “Once I figured that out, things got a lot better.”

Shiflett released his third solo album, Lost at Sea, in October. Next March, he plans to hop across the pond for a quick UK and Ireland tour before hitting the road with the Foos during their US stadiums tour next summer. Check out their full list of tour dates below.

Foo Fighters "Everything Or Nothing" US Tour Dates

07/17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field *#

07/19 – New York, NY @ Citi Field ^+

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^+

07/23 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium ^+

07/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park *#

07/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field *$

08/03 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field *#

08/07 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park ^@

08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium ^+

08/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *@

08/16 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park *@

08/18 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park *@

* = w/ The Pretenders

^ = w/ The Hives

# = w/ Mammoth WVH

@ = w/ Alex G

+ = w/ Amyl and the Sniffers

$ = w/ L7