LL COOL J & Cardi B Joins Lineup For ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve'
By Tony M. Centeno
December 27, 2023
LL COOL J and Cardi B have joined the lineup for "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest."
On Wednesday, December 27, the two iconic acts were added to the lengthy list of performers that will help ring in the new year. The veteran rapper will hit the stage at Times Square in New York City while Bardi will bless her fans in Miami Beach during her set by the pool at the Fontainebleau hotel. Both of their performances will be broadcasted live from their respective locations. Other performers include Ivy Queen, who will perform live from Puerto Rico, and Post Malone, who will perform "Chemical" live from Las Vegas.
Last week, a slew of various artists were announced as the evening's performers in New York City including Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla. Other major acts like Doechii, Janelle Monáe, Ellie Goulding, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and more are also set to perform on the final night of 2023.
The official countdown to 2024 will begin on Sunday, December 31 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and singer Rita Ora along with other correspondents from around the U.S. including Puerto Rico. It will broadcasted live on ABC and, for the first time, on 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide.