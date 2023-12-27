LL COOL J and Cardi B have joined the lineup for "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest."



On Wednesday, December 27, the two iconic acts were added to the lengthy list of performers that will help ring in the new year. The veteran rapper will hit the stage at Times Square in New York City while Bardi will bless her fans in Miami Beach during her set by the pool at the Fontainebleau hotel. Both of their performances will be broadcasted live from their respective locations. Other performers include Ivy Queen, who will perform live from Puerto Rico, and Post Malone, who will perform "Chemical" live from Las Vegas.