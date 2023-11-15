Cardi B Teases New Music & Reveals Her Plans For New Years Eve

Earlier this week, the Bronx native hosted a conversation on X's Spaces where she opened up about wanting to be more quiet and private before her long-awaited sophomore album arrives. That's when she dropped the bomb on her loyal fans.



"I don’t know. Maybe I should just put a lil’ something something out before the year ends," Bardi said as she pondered about the idea. "Would y’all mind if I just do, like, a video? If I do a music video that’s just probably in my kitchen because I don’t really have nothing planned for, like, right now. I don’t know. I’ll think about it by the end of the day. I don’t know. I just feel like I gotta talk my s**t a little bit. You know what I’m saying?”



Cardi B has knocked out plenty of collaborations throughout the year. Despite all her guest verses, she's only dropped one of her own songs "Bongos" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Cardi said that she plans to release her album in early 2024 and immediately go into tour mode.



Will she perform new music on New Years Eve? We'll see. Make sure to cop your tickets now.