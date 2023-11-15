Cardi B Teases New Music & Reveals Her Plans For New Years Eve

By Tony M. Centeno

November 15, 2023

Cardi B
Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B is already focused on what's to come in 2024.

On Wednesday, November 15, Fontainbleau and LIV Miami announced its plans for a live performance from the Grammy award-winning rapper during its annual New Years Eve party on Sunday, December 31. The lavish celebration will feature sounds from Gryffin and will take place at the luxury hotel's massive poolside space. Tickets for the event have been on sale since November 1, but fans didn't know who would headline the party. The announcement comes just days after she revealed her plans to drop new music before the end of the year.

Earlier this week, the Bronx native hosted a conversation on X's Spaces where she opened up about wanting to be more quiet and private before her long-awaited sophomore album arrives. That's when she dropped the bomb on her loyal fans.

"I don’t know. Maybe I should just put a lil’ something something out before the year ends," Bardi said as she pondered about the idea. "Would y’all mind if I just do, like, a video? If I do a music video that’s just probably in my kitchen because I don’t really have nothing planned for, like, right now. I don’t know. I’ll think about it by the end of the day. I don’t know. I just feel like I gotta talk my s**t a little bit. You know what I’m saying?”

Cardi B has knocked out plenty of collaborations throughout the year. Despite all her guest verses, she's only dropped one of her own songs "Bongos" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Cardi said that she plans to release her album in early 2024 and immediately go into tour mode.

Will she perform new music on New Years Eve? We'll see. Make sure to cop your tickets now.

