The 'Weirdest Dish' You Can Eat In Florida

Americans are exposed to all kinds of exciting cuisines and comfort foods, including regional eats. While some foods cultivate fans across the nation, such as Philly cheesesteaks and key lime pie, others remain relatively under the radar due to their strange recipe. The only people who don't have a problem with these dishes are the ones who experienced it throughout their lives.

That's why LoveFood revealed every state's most unusual delicacy based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences from writers. These are the surprisingly delicious foods that you need to grow up with to truly understand.

According to the website, Florida's weirdest dish is gator tail! With millions of alligators lurking in the Sunshine State, it's no surprise Floridians would take a bite out of their most iconic resident. Writers explained the many ways you can cook gator:

"A Southern staple that was once a preferred food of Florida’s Seminole people, gator tail is mostly served cubed, seasoned, and deep-fried these days – though you can also find gator burgers, gator gumbo, gator meatloaf, and even gator sushi on restaurant menus throughout the state, if you know where to look. Packed with protein, it’s a tender, juicy, and versatile meat, and those who’ve tried it describe its flavor as a little like a slightly fishy version of chicken (hence its nickname, ‘swamp chicken’)."