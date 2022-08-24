Here's The Best Italian Restaurant In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

August 24, 2022

Homemade Italian Chicken Parmesan
Photo: Getty Images

If you're ever craving pasta, look no further than a nearby Italian restaurant. These eateries are home to classic comfort foods and pasta dishes, from chicken parmesan and pizza to gnocchi and risotto. Desserts like cannolis, tiramisu, and gelato, are sure to end your meal on a high note.

Since there are thousands of Italian restaurants across the country, Taste of Home decided to find the best one in every state.

According to the website, Florida's best Italian restaurant is Perricone's Marketplace and Cafe!

"Not only is Perricone’s a top-notch Italian restaurant, but it’s also a gourmet marketplace," writers say. "They offer imported Italian products, meats and cheese, chocolate truffles and more than 100 types of wine, including a proprietary house brand."

This restaurant has been serving Miami's Brickell neighborhood for over 25 years, treating its customers like family. Taking a closer look at their menus, they offer a variety of salads, pasta dishes, and mouth-watering entrees, such as veal parmigiana, chicken marsala, and churrasco steak. They only serve sandwiches during lunch, including their "world-famous" chicken salad sandwich.

You can find Perricone's at 1700 SW 3rd Ave. in Miami.

Check out Taste of Home's full list of stellar Italian restaurants across the country.

