Here's The Best Italian Restaurant In Florida

If you're ever craving pasta, look no further than a nearby Italian restaurant. These eateries are home to classic comfort foods and pasta dishes, from chicken parmesan and pizza to gnocchi and risotto. Desserts like cannolis, tiramisu, and gelato, are sure to end your meal on a high note.

Since there are thousands of Italian restaurants across the country, Taste of Home decided to find the best one in every state.

According to the website, Florida's best Italian restaurant is Perricone's Marketplace and Cafe!

"Not only is Perricone’s a top-notch Italian restaurant, but it’s also a gourmet marketplace," writers say. "They offer imported Italian products, meats and cheese, chocolate truffles and more than 100 types of wine, including a proprietary house brand."