Cher Files For Conservatorship Of Son Elijah Blue Allman

Cher has filed for a conservatorship over her son Elijah Blue Allman. On Thursday, December 28th, People reported that the singer/actress filed to be the sole conservator of her son's estate due to alleged substance abuse issues. She claims that he is "substantially unable to manage his financial resources."

Documents obtained by People revealed that while "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust," Cher "is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk." The filing added that a conservator is "urgently needed ... to protect Elijah’s property from loss or injury" as he is "currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues."

Elijah's estranged wife, Marieangela King was also mentioned in the filing to state that she is not fit to be his conservator as "their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises."

According to People, a hearing for a temporary order is set for January 5th, 2024 and a hearing for a permanent order will take place on March 6th.

Earlier this year, Cher addressed a report that she hired four men to forcibly remove Elijah from a New York City hotel room in November 2022, which resurfaced from King's divorce documents she filed last December. Cher later addressed the allegations telling People, "that rumor is not true."