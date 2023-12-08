Cher Wants To Be 'Dancing All Night Long' This Holiday Season
By Sarah Tate
December 9, 2023
The iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One got even more legendary when pop icon Cher took the stage to perform a festive new track as well as one of her biggest songs.
Wearing a gorgeous black suit and blonde wig, Cher treated the crowd to a performance of "DJ Play a Christmas Song," a track from her recent holiday album Christmas and where she teamed up with her beau, music producer Alexander "A.E." Edwards. While a festive holiday tune, the song would definitely fit right in at the club, matching Cher's desire to "wanna be dancing all night long"
After the upbeat Christmas song, what better way was there to end her set than with the timeless classic "Believe," a hopeful track that knows even if a relationship has come to an end, there is life after love. "I know that I'll get through this/ 'Cause I know that I am strong/ And I don't need you anymore."
The living legend recently appeared on the Chicken Shop Date YouTube series where she chatted with host Amelia Dimoldenberg about various topics from her current relationship to the unexpected dating advice she has for all women.
"Go out with a younger man," she said, adding that in her own experience, "older men just do not like me."
Cher, 77, follows her own advice as she is currently dating 37-year-old Edwards, whom she has been romantically linked with since 2022. The "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer previously opened up about the "shocking" way she fell in love with her "way younger" boyfriend, telling People that she went against her own judgment of "never [falling] in love on text" when a mutual friend gave Edwards Cher's number, adding that it worked "because he's just so special."
If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st at 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.