Cher Wants To Be 'Dancing All Night Long' This Holiday Season

The iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One got even more legendary when pop icon Cher took the stage to perform a festive new track as well as one of her biggest songs.

Wearing a gorgeous black suit and blonde wig, Cher treated the crowd to a performance of "DJ Play a Christmas Song," a track from her recent holiday album Christmas and where she teamed up with her beau, music producer Alexander "A.E." Edwards. While a festive holiday tune, the song would definitely fit right in at the club, matching Cher's desire to "wanna be dancing all night long"

After the upbeat Christmas song, what better way was there to end her set than with the timeless classic "Believe," a hopeful track that knows even if a relationship has come to an end, there is life after love. "I know that I'll get through this/ 'Cause I know that I am strong/ And I don't need you anymore."