Georgia Eatery Serves The Best 'Cheap' Steak In The Entire State

When you think of a delicious, juicy steak dinner, you may imagine a fancy steakhouse with sky-high prices to match — but that's not always the case. Fortunately for those who may be on a budget, you don't have to spend an exorbitant amount of money for incredible steak. Cheapism search around the country for the best cuts of steak that "don't have to break the bank," compiling a list of the best "cheap" steak in every state.

According to the site, the best affordable steak in all of Georgia can be found at Ray's on the River. Though it may seem pricey for a "cheap steak" list, its huge cut of ribeye could keep you fed for a while. This Atlanta-area eatery has a 4.7 star Google rating and over 9,000 reviews, so customers clearly enjoy visiting this fine dining establishment serving elevated seafood dishes and incredible steaks. Ray's on the River is located at 6700 Powers Ferry Road NW in Sandy Springs.

Here's what the site had to say:

"If you're willing to think big, you can net a bargain at Ray's on the River. Their 24-ounce cowboy rib-eye checks in at $70, but it's enough to feed three people. It's the economical way to savor a pricey fine steakhouse for a steal of a deal."

To see more of the best cheap steak around the country, check out the full list at blog.cheapism.com.