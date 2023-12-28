Latest On Josh Allen's Relationship With A-List Actress Amid Speculation

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Academy Award nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld appear to still be together amid speculation over their relationship status.

Steinfeld was spotted on a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to New York on Saturday (December 24) following the Bills' win against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, though it was only speculated, not confirmed, that she attended the game, TMZ Sports reports. The actress was previously spotted at the Bills' London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in October and with Allen's mother, Lavonne, alongside Lindsey Vega, the founder of the Bills-inspired boutique Leveled Up Buffalo, in a post shared by the store's Instagram account in September.

Allen and Steinfeld, both 27, were first rumored to be dating in May. The two were initially spotted together in New York City in photos exclusively obtained and shared by the New York Post on May 25, which was believed to be the first time they were photographed together publicly. On May 29, a source close to Steinfeld told PEOPLE Magazine that the two had been "hanging out for a few weeks."

Photos shared by TMZ Sports on July 7 showed Allen and Steinfeld at a resort pool in Mexico during a "romantic getaway" on the Fourth of July.