Josh Allen Says Patrick Mahomes Apologized For Outburst

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen revealed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes personally reached out to him to apologize for their postgame interaction in which Mahomes vented his frustrations after a loss.

A video shared by WROC-TV sports director Thad Brown showed Mahomes embracing Allen and referring to an offensive offsides call against the Chiefs as "the oddest f*****g call I've ever seen."

Allen acknowledged that Mahomes apologized for the comments but said it was unnecessary as he understood his situation.

“He reached out to me,” Allen told reporters in a video shared by Brown who -- not Allen -- referred to Mahomes' actions as a "lack of class" in his X account post on Wednesday (December 13). “I’m just like, ‘It’s football; it’s a game of emotion.’ I know he didn’t mean anything by it. I know the cameras kind of caught the last few seconds of what we were talking about. He’s an ultimate competitor. He wants to win. That’s why he is who he is.”