Missouri Restaurant Has The 'Most Memorable Dining Experience' In The State

When choosing a restaurant to enjoy a nice meal, most people base their decision on the price or variety of menu options. Sometimes, however, you may want to make an evening out of it and have a truly unique experience. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the restaurant in each state providing the "most memorable dining experience" and serving "unforgettable eats."

So where can you have the most memorable dining experience in all of Missouri?

Osage Restaurant

This popular restaurant located in Big Cedar Lodge outside of Branson has stunning views of the surrounding lake and mountain landscapes that provide the most picturesque backdrop for a meal you are sure to remember. Osage Restaurant is located at 150 Top of the Rock Road in Ridgedale.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Big Cedar Lodge is a stunning destination in Missouri's Ozark Mountains, and the 'top of the rock' Osage Restaurant offers epic views over the lush peaks. That's the real drawcard here, alongside tempting menu items like butter-doused Maine lobster and confit duck. The burning hearth and striking beamed rotunda are seriously memorable, too."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more restaurants around the country that are sure to leave a lasting impression.