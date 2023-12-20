Missouri Eatery Named The Best Deli In The State

If you're stuck deciding on where to dine for lunch, there's one place that will never let you down: a deli. Whether you want to design your own sandwich, trust the process by sampling an entree straight off the menu, or go light with soup or salad, you're sure to find a meal you'll enjoy.

According to a list compiled by Taste of Home, the best deli in all of Missouri is Carollo's Gourmet Grocery & Deli in Kansas City. This delicious deli has a wide selection of Italian sandwiches, meats, cheeses and desserts that would make any foodie happy plus imported olives from the Mediterranean that add to the authentic cuisine.

Carollo's Gourmet Grocery & Deli is located at 9 E 3rd Street.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say about the best deli in the Show-Me State:

"For over 30 years, Carollo's Gourmet Grocery & Deli has been the go-to spot for classic sliced-to-order deli fare. They also have a vast array of Italian foods like wine, pastas, imported olive oil and freshly made cannoli. Customers love the sandwiches, like the Napolitano with capicola, salami, prosciutto and Provolone."

