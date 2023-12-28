The 1975's Matty Healy Teases New Music

The 1975 recently wrapped up the North American leg of their "Still...at Their Very Best" tour. During a show last month, Healy shared his "outrage" towards the Recording Academy, calling the fact that his group's latest collection of songs Being Funny in a Foreign Language got snubbed from the Grammys "mental."

“The fact we didn’t get nominated for a Grammy is a f**king outrage,” he told the audience. “And the reason people don’t say that is ’cause it’s not a very tasteful thing to say. But I’m way past tasteful.”

“Are you f**king mental?! Are they f**king mental?!" he continued. "A Brief Inquiry…, I Like It When You Sleep… – nothing. F**k off! Dickheads. What the f**k are they on about? I mean, [Being Funny in a Foreign Language track] ‘About You’ just on its own merits deserves a f**king Grammy. I mean, I don’t really care that much but it just winds me up.”