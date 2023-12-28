The 1975's Matty Healy Teases New Music
By Katrina Nattress
December 29, 2023
Matty Healy's been working on new music, and The 1975 singer shared some audio files saved to his phone on his Instagram story along with a Jane Lynch meme that read: “I am going to create an album that is so good.”
The audio files were shared as a screen recording and have names like “ringbox1," “this love 140bpm,” and “she does the dishes whilst I've never been happier.” Healy didn't give any more context about the songs, and it's unclear if the demos were made for The 1975 or solo material. Whatever the project, fans of Healy were excited at the prospect of new music. See the screenshots below,
Matty Healy teased new projects!#The1975 pic.twitter.com/2ccsblrOOJ— The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) December 28, 2023
The 1975 recently wrapped up the North American leg of their "Still...at Their Very Best" tour. During a show last month, Healy shared his "outrage" towards the Recording Academy, calling the fact that his group's latest collection of songs Being Funny in a Foreign Language got snubbed from the Grammys "mental."
“The fact we didn’t get nominated for a Grammy is a f**king outrage,” he told the audience. “And the reason people don’t say that is ’cause it’s not a very tasteful thing to say. But I’m way past tasteful.”
“Are you f**king mental?! Are they f**king mental?!" he continued. "A Brief Inquiry…, I Like It When You Sleep… – nothing. F**k off! Dickheads. What the f**k are they on about? I mean, [Being Funny in a Foreign Language track] ‘About You’ just on its own merits deserves a f**king Grammy. I mean, I don’t really care that much but it just winds me up.”