The 1975's Matty Healy Goes Off On Recording Academy For Grammys Snub

When the 2024 Grammy nominations were announced earlier this week, Taylor Swift's name unsurprisingly came up multiple times, but her ex Matty Healy's band The 1975 didn't at all. And he's not happy about the snub.

The frontman shared his "outrage" towards the Recording Academy during a recent show, calling the fact that his group's latest collection of songs Being Funny in a Foreign Language got snubbed "mental."

“The fact we didn’t get nominated for a Grammy is a f**king outrage,” he told the audience. “And the reason people don’t say that is ’cause it’s not a very tasteful thing to say. But I’m way past tasteful.”

“Are you f**king mental?! Are they f**king mental?!" he continued. "A Brief Inquiry…, I Like It When You Sleep… – nothing. F**k off! Dickheads. What the f**k are they on about? I mean, [Being Funny in a Foreign Language track] ‘About You’ just on its own merits deserves a f**king Grammy. I mean, I don’t really care that much but it just winds me up.”

Healy went on to assure he wasn't being “self-celebratory” before calling Kanye West “one of [his] heroes.”

“You know what? You’ve gotta f**king believe in yourself. [West is] an awkward hero to have right now, I understand that. But separate the anti-Semitism – just think about the self-belief," he added. "Literally tell me one band in the past four years that could do what we’re gonna do in the next three minutes.”

The 1975 have been nominated for two Grammys in the past: Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package (I Like It When You Sleep…) and Best Rock Song ("Give Yourself A Try"). See his heated speech below.

Warning: Explicit Language