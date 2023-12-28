When choosing a restaurant to enjoy a nice meal, most people base their decision on the price or variety of menu options. Sometimes, however, you may want to make an evening out of it and have a truly unique experience. Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the restaurant in each state providing the "most memorable dining experience" and serving "unforgettable eats."

So where can you have the most memorable dining experience in all of North Carolina?

The Dining Room at Biltmore Estate

A visit to Biltmore Estate in Asheville is an adventure in itself, but it can be made even better by enjoying a delicious meal in the gorgeous dining room. Biltmore Estate is located at 1 Lodge Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Possibly North Carolina's most sought-after attraction, Biltmore Estate captures tourists' interest thanks to its sumptuous tangle of rooms and swooping, manicured grounds. But it should also draw foodies in, too; the mansion's Dining Room serves a fine roster of dishes, all set out on neat white tablecloths. Embrace the opulence and plump for options such as lobster cioppino (a kind of fish stew) or porcini mushroom and squash ravioli."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more restaurants around the country that are sure to leave a lasting impression.