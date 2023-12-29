A remarkable occurrence unfolded at Valles Caldera National Preserve in New Mexico when Asha, a rare and endangered Mexican wolf, explored the area—signifying the first visit of her kind in 91 years, according to park officials.

Formerly identified as F2754, Asha embarked on a journey from the "Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area" and entered the preserve on November 11, as disclosed by the National Park Service on December 28.

After wandering through the Jemez Mountains and returning, Asha became the first Mexican wolf to grace the nature preserve since 1932. However, her exploration was cut short on December 9 near Coyote, where she was captured.

Brady McGee, the Mexican wolf recovery coordinator, highlighted the common motive for such dispersal events — seeking a mate.

Concerned for her safety, officials decided to relocate Asha to the Sevilleta Wolf Management Facility, south of Albuquerque, where she was paired with a male Mexican wolf with the hope of fostering a pup.

Expressing gratitude for the wolf's transient presence, Valles Caldera National Preserve Superintendent Jorge Silva-Bañuelos was thrilled, emphasizing the historical connection of the park's ecosystem with Mexican wolves.

The subspecies, listed as endangered in 1976, faced near-extinction in the 1900s due to concerns about livestock predation, leading to widespread eradication.

Presently, approximately 241 Mexican wolves roam the wild in southwest New Mexico and southeast Arizona, showcasing ongoing conservation efforts to preserve this endangered species.

Officials plan to reintroduce Asha and her potential offspring into the wild in the upcoming spring or summer, marking a hopeful chapter in Mexican wolf conservation.