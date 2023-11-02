Endangered Mexican Wolf Has Been Documented Roaming Around New Mexico

Albuquerque locals might have an unlikely new neighbor, and she's not who anyone is expecting at all.

A female Mexican grey wolf, known as F2754, has been officially documented in different places along Interstate 40. She was last monitored in the Jemez Mountains west of the Jemez Springs area in late October.

The wolf is being tracked with a radio collar that allows her specific location to be pinpointed. Behind the watching of F2754 is the Department of Game and Fish and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The two agencies are studying her movements for the time being.

The Department Game and Fish has revealed a portion of their research, reporting that the wolf has ventured away from the general Mexican wolf experimental population area, referred to as MWEPA.

Mexican wolves that step outside of MWEPA, including north of I-40, have to be listed and protected as federally endangered in accordance to the Endangered Species Act.

Should a wolf be harassed or harmed north of I-40, that would be in violation of the Act. An exception to this would be if the wolf is considered an active threat to a human or anyone's safety. A fine and/or criminal charges are the potential results of going against the Act.