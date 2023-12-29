Metallica's James Hetfield Shares His New Year's Resolutions

With 2023 coming to a close, James Hetfield reflected on the past year and shared his New Year's resolutions on the latest episode of The Metallica Report podcast.

“I usually don’t put a lot of stock into New Year’s stuff, but reflecting on the past year, [I’m] super grateful for what I’ve got, what I’ve gone through,” he said (transcribed by Blabbermouth). “[I] always really look forward to what the next year will bring. The older I get, the harder and easier it gets. So, I’m always looking forward to getting back out on the road, playing some shows, seeing some faces, familiar faces and new faces at the shows.”

Metallica spent 2023 on the road touring in support of their latest album 72 Seasons, and plan on hitting the road again next year. “So, yeah. I don’t know what else," he continued. "I guess the new year is kind of a cleansing, and I’ve got a new goal or something. I’m really just continuing to try and improve myself, get better, have a better attitude about life, about other people’s lives, and just try to bring as much joy to people as possible.”

See Metallica's 2024 North American tour dates below.

Metallica 2024 North American Tour Dates

August 2 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 4 2024 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 9 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

August 11 2024 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

August 16 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

August 18 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium

August 23 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

August 25 2024 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

August 30 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

September 1 2024 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

September 20 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

September 22 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

September 27 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol

September 29 2024 – Mexico City MX – Foro Sol