Noah Weiland Reveals His 'Dad Was Millions In Debt When He Died'

By Katrina Nattress

December 29, 2023

Photo: Courtesy of Noah Weiland

Noah Weiland is the son of a rock star, but that doesn't mean he's a "trust fund baby." In fact, it's quite the opposite. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Scott Weiland's son revealed that his dad was in a massive amount of debt when he died.

“I’m not a trust fund baby or anything like that,” he explained. “I always get annoyed when people say that type of stuff. My dad was millions in debt when he died. My mom has always worked a normal job. And truthfully, even if my dad’s estate ever does get out of debt, I don’t even want that money. I want to make a career out of myself as much as possible.”

Like his dad, who fronted Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, Noah is a musician and earlier this month released his latest single, "Yesterday." He also has struggled with addiction, like his father, but is currently 100% clean from opioids and regularly attends AA meetings. That dark point in his life led Noah to ultimately forgive his father, who he didn't have much of a relationship with for the last years of his life.

“It made me finally understand his situation,” Noah said. “It made me realize it wasn’t his fault. He was just in too deep. He had too many demons. They caught up to him. It actually made me forgive him.”

NOAH WEILAND
