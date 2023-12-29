People Keep Finding Mysterious Notes In With Their Sealed Food

A viewer from Montoursville named Chris said she discovered a cryptic note inside a sealed box of Chai tea.

“It’s kind of disturbing that this could happen in sealed-up bags. Things like this it’s a little unnerving to me,” she said.

Several other viewers left comments on the PA Homespage Facebook account in response to a report on the strange situation.

“So glad to see our report about strange notes. I found one several months ago and just last month in Lindt dark chocolate. They were purchased from different retailers. Tried to research but came up with nothing," one follower wrote.

“This ought to add a few more layers to all the secure packaging," another viewer wrote.

Republican Rep. Dan Meuser, who represents Pennsylvania's 9th District, issued a statement to PA Homepage confirming that officials planned "to stay on top of this."

"If it’s concerning to our constituents which it clearly is, it’s concerning to us. So, we are going to stay in touch with our contacts at the FBI and the FDA. Everything that we can find out that we can share we will," Meuser said.