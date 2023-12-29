Supreme Court Asked To Take 14th Amendment Case Over Trump Ballot Removal

The Colorado Republican Party has asked the United States Supreme Court to reinstate former President Donald Trump on the ballot for the 2024 Republican primary.

The request was made after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is ineligible to run because his actions following his loss in the 2020 presidential election violated the 14th Amendment.

Section three of the Civil War-era amendment bars any "officer of the United States" who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution from running for office if they "engaged in insurrection" against the United States.

However, the ruling is on hold until the Supreme Court weighs in.

Lawyers for the Colorado GOP argued that the 14th Amendment does not apply to the President of the United States.

"For the first time in American history, a former President has been disqualified from the ballot, a political party has been denied the opportunity to put forward the presidential candidate of its choice, and the voters have been denied the ability to choose their Chief Executive through the electoral process. This unprecedented decision urgently merits this Court's review to prevent 'the potential chaos wrought by an imprudent, unconstitutional, and standardless system,'" they wrote.

While several other state courts have rejected similar lawsuits, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows ruled that Trump should be removed from the ballot. She paused her decision to allow Trump to appeal in state court.